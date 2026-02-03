Christian Broadcasting Network layoffs cut a few dozen jobs in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — The Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) implemented a layoff affecting about 8.4% of U.S. based employees, including roughly three dozen employees in Norfolk.

Changes implemented Tuesday were part of a strategic workforce realignment to focus resources on areas of growth and long-term impact, according to a statement from CBN. Humanitarian organization Operation Blessing was not affected by these changes.

“In a rapidly changing media and fundraising landscape, we are committed to being good stewards of the resources entrusted to us and to making thoughtful, necessary adjustments to streamline our systems in support of our mission and our donors,” said CBN in a statement sent to News 3.

CBN is looking to expand internationally, potentially opening offices in multiple countries to strengthen global impact, according to the statement.