Red Cross declares blood shortage as winter weather cancels drives

NORFOLK, Va. — The American Red Cross is urgently calling on Hampton Roads residents to donate blood as the organization faces a critical shortage during National Blood Donor Month.

The Red Cross has declared a national blood shortage that has been worsened by recent cold weather conditions. In Virginia alone, 50 blood drives have been canceled, resulting in 1,500 fewer units of blood collected.

"Again, over 50 drives canceled, leading to 1,500 fewer blood and platelet donations collected. And when you zoom out, that's 15,000 blood donations uncollected across the country," says Jonathan McNamara, American Red Cross . "And this has a significant impact on our Red Cross ability to support hospitals like Sentara in Norfolk, where those patients are waiting for those blood transfusions."

The shortage is directly affecting local hospitals and patients who depend on blood transfusions for life-saving care. With more winter weather expected, officials anticipate additional blood drive cancellations.

"Life saving care is tied to blood donations, and that's why we're hopeful people in the coastal Virginia area will roll up their sleeves, join the Red Cross at a blood drive near them, and help those patients receive the care that they need," McNamara said.

To make an appointment to donate blood you click here to find a nearby blood drive to help address the critical shortage.

