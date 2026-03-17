Fire on USS Gerald Ford took 30 hours to extinguish, put over 600 sailors out of a bed: NYT

NORFOLK, Va. — A fire on the USS Gerald Ford started in the laundry room on March 12 has put over 600 sailors out of a bed more in its 10th month of deployment, according to the New York Times.

A fire started in a dryer vent in the Ford's laundry facilities on March 12 and spread quickly, lasting for more than 30 hours before sailors managed to put it out, according to the New York Times.

More than 600 sailors and crew members have lost their beds and are sleeping on floors and tables. Two sailors were also treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to U.S. Central Command. Dozens of other service members also suffered from smoke inhalation, the New York Times reported.

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Central Command said in a statement to the New York Times that the fire caused "no damage to the ship's propulsion plant, and the aircraft carrier remains fully operational."

The Ford, entering its 10th month of a deployment expected to last until May, has been traveling through the Suez Canal in support of the U.S. military operation involving Iran — the latest destination for the ship since its deployment began last June.

Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine said in a previous interview with News 3 that a normal deployment would be around seven months.

"You run it for 8, 9, 10, 11 months there are a whole lot of maintenance issues that come up that make quality of life even worse," Kaine said.

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