Neighbors raise money for ODU shooting victim's family as campus memorial grows

NORFOLK, Va. — It was quiet on the Old Dominion University campus as Spring Break began on Monday.

What was supposed to be the first day of no classes was actually the third day, after ODU canceled class in the wake of Thursday's shooting in Constant Hall.

A shooter opened fire inside an ROTC classroom, hitting three people, before the FBI says students subdued and killed the suspect. The class instructor, Army Lt. Col. Brandon Shah, eventually passed away from his injuries at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

The FBI is investigating the shooting as a possible terror attack.

Monday, a memorial that built up over the weekend continued to grow with people adding flowers and words of gratitude to Shah and his class.

In Chesapeake, Lt. Col. Shah's neighbors neared a $50,000 fundraising goal to support his family, as of Monday afternoon, calling Shah "a cherished member of our neighborhood."

Back near campus, local restaurant Perfectly Frank was crowded for the lunch rush. Owner Tarah Morris says it's been busy since the day of the shooting, with people — students and neighbors alike — seeking community.

"(We're) kind of a home away from home for a lot of the students. We're always here, always open, ready to make people comfortable," she said.

As for the other two victims of Thursday's shooting and other students in the classroom where it happened, the FBI's Norfolk field office says it will be working to offer resources and support.

"The FBI Norfolk Division has created this Virtual Family Assistance Center (VFAC) to support those who were present at Old Dominion University. This VFAC offers information and resources to help those impacted by the tragedy," the office said in a release.

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