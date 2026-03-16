USS Gonzalez departs from Norfolk for deployment

NORFOLK, Va. — A guided-missile destroyer left its home port in Norfolk on Monday morning in support of a scheduled deployment, the U.S. Navy said.

The USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) recently completed rigorous deployment certification training with the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group in preparation for its departure, according to the U.S. Second Fleet.

“The Gonzalez crew is prepared and ready to operate where directed to protect America’s interests,” said the U.S. Second Fleet in a statement. “U.S. Navy warships are worldwide deployable and are ready to answer the nation’s call wherever and whenever needed.”

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The U.S. Second Fleet did not confirm whether the USS Gonzalez will be supporting Operation Epic Fury.

The USS Gonzalez is the U.S. Navy's 16th Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, named for Marine Sgt. Alfredo Cantu Gonzalez, a Medal of Honor recipient in the Vietnam War.