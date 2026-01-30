Norfolk School Board selects next division superintendent

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk School Board has appointed the division’s next superintendent during a special meeting held on Friday.

The next superintendent will be Dr. Jeff Rose, who held previous positions in three different school districts in Georgia and Oregon.

Rose last held a superintendent role with Fulton County Schools in Georgia back in 2018.

Rose recently worked for a nonprofit called Cognia, which provides accreditation, certification, assessment, and school improvement services to school divisions.

Last summer the board fired former Superintendent Dr. Sharon Byrdsong. Since then, Dr. James Pohl has served as interim superintendent.

In October, Norfolk Public Schools announced on social media it had received 27 full applications for the position.

Thirteen applicants are current or former superintendents, eight are assistant superintendents, four are central office administrators, one is a principal and one holds another position.

Applicants came from 13 Virginia localities and 14 other states.

Five candidates were selected for interviews, which were conducted before Thanksgiving.

The leadership change comes as the school board works to consolidate several school buildings.

The board appointed Rose in a 4 to 3 vote.