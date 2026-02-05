Davis Brothers announce boxing return to Norfolk with April fight at Chartway Arena

NORFOLK, Va. — Boxing is officially making its way back to Norfolk, and a famous local family is leading the charge.

The Davis Brothers, known as DB3, announced their return to the ring in the Mermaid City with an April 4 event at ODU Chartway Arena.

"April 4 at ODU Chartway Arena me and Kelvin Davis will be making a return back in the city," Keon Davis said.

While Keon and Kelvin will be lacing up their gloves, Keyshawn Davis, fresh off a big win in New York, will be supporting them from ringside.

"This is DB3 Enterprises we're throwing the show, we set this up we reached out to the people," Keyshawn Davis said.

For Keon and Kelvin, it will be their first fight since last year's event at Scope Arena. Keon won his bout, Kelvin lost his, and Keyshawn didn't fight because he didn't make weight. Their locker room altercation with another fighter nearly overshadowed the night.

But months later, supporters say the city is still behind them.

"Well I feel like we got the city's support, we got the 757's support," Keyshawn Davis said.

Kelvin was sick and didn't make it to Wednesday's announcement, but Keon says fans can expect something special inside the arena.

"Spectacular event we will have artists come perform, special guests, and all that you know what I'm saying we give away stuff during a fight. It's gonna be a great event for the city," Keon Davis said.

Keon says his focus is delivering a packed house and an unforgettable night. Local businesses say they're ready for the crowds.

"We're actually going to be there supporting them and rooting them on and Ordinaire will be there," said Lasonya Green, co-owner of Ordinaire Restaurant.

Others say unity matters now more than ever as Norfolk rallies behind hometown fighters.

"We're all we got in the 7 cities. We already get a lot of hate from outside of here there's no need for us to hate each other," said DJ Illmatic Beats.

Win or lose, the promise to Norfolk stays the same.

"If it's a great night for us or a bad night for us either way y'all are going to get your money's worth," Keon Davis said.

Norfolk City Councilman John "JP" Paige says he's excited to see the Davis Brothers help bring boxing back to the city and believes this could be a step toward Norfolk becoming a boxing town.