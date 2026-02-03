Iconic Norfolk bakery closes after 114 years

NORFOLK, Va. — The French Bakery & Delicatessen in the Riverview section of Norfolk has closed its doors after 114 years in business.

Owner and baker George Habib announced the closure of the family-owned staple on Facebook Tuesday. Habib’s grandfather started the bakery in 1912, which is now known by the local community for their French horns, orange donuts and famous piled-high pastrami sandwiches.

“We have lived through generations in Norfolk and thank one and all for your love, patronage and loyalty,” said Habib in his Facebook post.

Related: 108-year-old Norfolk bakery working to keep nostalgic eatery alive

Norfolk locals came together in the comments to share memories of the food, business, and family at the French Bakery & Delicatessen.

“The food is why we were there the conversation was why we continued to come back. It was so special,” wrote one commenter in the post. “This business and the family are icons and part of what made Norfolk great.”

"I've always compared every sub I buy to the ones from the French Bakery—and nothing ever comes close," another wrote. "I still remember the first time I had one, when my brother Amer brought me in and your grandmother made it for me."