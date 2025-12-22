Norfolk memorial walk honors people who died while experiencing homelessness

NORFOLK, Va. — Neighbors in downtown Norfolk gathered Sunday evening for National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day, marking the longest night of the year with a memorial walk and service honoring people who died while experiencing homelessness.

Participants met at Norfolk City Hall and walked about 0.7 miles to Freemason Street Baptist Church, where a memorial service followed. The Norfolk Street Choir performed during the evening, and organizers planned a community dinner after the service.

The event was organized by the Norfolk Community Services Board, The Planning Council, the Norfolk Street Choir Project, Southeastern Virginia Homeless Coalition and the City of Chesapeake.

Organizers said the goal of the gathering was to remember those who have died in the community while without stable housing and to encourage compassion and engagement for neighbors still experiencing homelessness.

Parking was available at Freemason Street Baptist Church and nearby City of Norfolk parking garages, with free parking offered for up to two hours at city garages.