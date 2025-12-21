Norfolk police seek help identifying car break-in suspects on Crescent Way

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are asking for the public's help to identify suspects who broke into multiple cars in the Crescent Way area.

The break-ins occurred during the early morning hours of December 20 in the 6300 block of Crescent Way, according to authorities.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the car larcenies and are seeking information from anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area.

The Norfolk Police Department is reminding residents to take precautions to protect their vehicles from theft. Officials recommend locking car doors and removing all valuables, especially firearms, from vehicles before leaving them unattended.

Residents can register their security cameras with Connect Norfolk to help support active investigations in their neighborhoods.

Anyone with information about these break-ins is asked to submit a tip by calling the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or by using the P3Tips mobile app.