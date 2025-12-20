Holiday travel to break records as millions hit the road for Christmas

If you're planning to travel during the holidays, here's what you need to know about this year's projected record-breaking travel numbers.

According to AAA, 122.4 million Americans are expected to leave town during Christmas and New Year's Day, traveling at least 50 miles away from home.

In Virginia, it's projected that 3.02 million people will be driving, and in North Carolina, 3.3 million will hit the roads. The timing couldn't be better, as gas prices are down in both states.

Drivers should be mindful to move over when they see any flashing red, blue or amber lights on the road.

"For the days, weekdays, rather next week leading up to Christmas, there will, especially in the morning rush hour and the evening rush hour, there will be that holiday traffic that are also mixing in with regular commuter traffic, people that are still working those few days before Christmas," Ryan Adcock with AAA Tidewater said.

If you're choosing to fly and plan on bringing gifts, keep in mind TSA will need to check them. It's suggested that you bring them in bags so agents don't have to unwrap them.

"We don't expect any major rushes through the airports. We're well prepared to help you and your travel companions get through safely. We ask that you pack smart and prepare before you come to the airport to make the experience much smoother for everybody," a TSA spokesperson said.

Also remember when items are stopped at the checkpoint, you can either move them to a checked bag or leave them behind.

