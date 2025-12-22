Fire displaces two adults in Norfolk’s Young Terrace neighborhood

Norfolk Fire-Rescue crews brought a fire under control at a multi-family row home in Norfolk’s Young Terrace neighborhood Saturday evening, displacing two adults but leaving no one injured, officials said.

Firefighters were called around 6:18 p.m. to St. Paul’s Boulevard, where crews arrived to find smoke coming from a two-story building. An attack line was stretched for extinguishment, and the fire was brought under control by 6:31 p.m., according to Norfolk Fire-Rescue.

Video sent to News 3 by a viewer shows flames coming from one of the apartments as firefighters moved in to battle the fire.

No injuries were reported among residents or fire department personnel. Two adults were displaced, and the American Red Cross was being contacted to assist.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.