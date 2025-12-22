Norfolk police release video, seek suspects in Crescent Way car break-ins

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify suspects connected to a string of car break-ins reported early Saturday.

Detectives said multiple vehicles were broken into during the early morning hours of Dec. 20 while parked along Crescent Way, near North Military Highway and Norview Avenue. Investigators have released surveillance video from a nearby location showing a group of suspects in the area at the time of the incidents.

The cases remain under active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

Police are also reminding neighbors to lock their vehicles and remove valuables — especially firearms — before leaving cars unattended. Residents with security cameras are encouraged to register them with Connect Norfolk to help support ongoing investigations.