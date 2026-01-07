Lessons learned in 2025 will help food banks, pantries address needs in 2026

NORFOLK, Va. — It is 2026 and that means food banks and food pantries can now look back on 2025 to help them plan for the year ahead.

The new year is bringing a new challenge for them.

“I think 2026 is going to be a time of really figuring out what the One Big Beautiful Bill’s effects really are in the future and beginning to try to prepare for those as much as possible," Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the eastern Shore CEO Chris Tan said.

Watch: Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia plans on new home in Virginia Beach

Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia plans on new home in Virginia Beach

Tan was anticipating increased demand in 2026. As of Wednesday, the food bank was planning some special distributions in January and February and planning to work with partners to make sure they’re ready for the demand.

“There’s absolutely some lessons to be learned," Virginia Peninsula Foodbank CEO Bob Latvis responded when asked if there are any lessons learned from the government shutdown in 2025 that could help in 2026.

Watch: Virginia Peninsula Food Bank preparing for increased demand ahead of possible SNAP benefits delay

Virginia Peninsula Food Bank preparing for increased demand ahead of possible SNAP benefits delay

Latvis was also anticipating increased demand. Something learned during the shutdown could help the food bank address that need.

“We learned to be more pragmatic, collaborative in the sourcing of our food, and make sure that we also have the means to get it out," Latvis said.

Something else that could help address needs in 2026 is the $14 million project nearing competition in Virginia Beach. The Judeo Christian Outreach Center is building a new facility to provide affordable housing and meals to people in need.

Watch: Judeo-Christian Outreach Center in VB gets $500k boost for construction project

Judeo-Christian Outreach Center in VB gets $500k boost for construction project

“We really look forward to opening that to the community and then being able to expand our footprint because we’ll be back to serving meals seven days a week instead of five days," JCOC Development Director Kristin Ward said.

An important step, as the government was scheduled to shut down again without passage of either a full year or short-term spending bill by the end of January.