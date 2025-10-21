Virginia Peninsula Food Bank preparing for increased demand ahead of possible SNAP benefits delay

HAMPTON, Va. — As the government shutdown continued Tuesday, one concern arising was the potential loss of SNAP benefits come Nov. 1.

The Virginia Peninsula Food Bank was preparing for increased demand as a result.

Volunteers were hard at work at the food bank Tuesday, boxing up food to give out. Come November 1, there could be an increased demand for that food as 187,000 people in the food bank’s service area rely on SNAP benefits.

"The food bank and I, we really work close together," said Wesley Grove United Church of Christ Food Administrator Fernando Bailey.

It’s a struggle Bailey is familiar with.

The church helps collect food for the food bank. The church also provides meals to people in need.

“We hear stories on Saturdays and Wednesdays, ‘Hey. Our SNAP benefits have been cut in half or we don’t have at all," Bailey said.

SNAP stands for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and is meant to help families living near or below the poverty line afford food.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, in Virginia in 2025, for example, a family of four is at the poverty line if the family brings in no more than $32,150 a year.

As of Oct. 21, if the government was still shut down Nov. 1, people may not get their SNAP benefits.

“We’re approaching things with an urgency and a focus but we’re not panicking," Virginia Peninsula Food Bank Chief Development Officer Craig Gallaer said.

The food bank was trying to order extra food from suppliers in anticipation of increased demand, but those orders take time and some orders weren’t able to be made because the government was shut down.

That’s why there was a lot of empty space on the shelves at the food bank’s warehouse Tuesday.

The food bank wasn’t just ordering food, though.

“We are starting pop-up pantries, which are special pantries for workers that work for TSA, our military members, those who have been furloughed from government work," Gallaer explained.

The timing of the loss of SNAP benefits also poses a challenge. It comes right at the start of what many consider the holiday season. The holiday season also increases demand from food banks.

Both the food bank and Bailey said they are committed to helping meet the challenges in their neighborhoods.

“I let them know that we’re going to take care of you. As much as we can we’re going to help you," Bailey said.