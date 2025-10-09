Dozens of Hampton Roads schools to get portion of $12M security grant

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Dozens of schools across the Hampton Roads region will receive a portion of a $12 million School Security Equipment Grants, according to the Virginia Department of Education.

School systems are receiving in many cases hundreds of thousands of dollars to either add or upgrade voice and video internal communications systems, mass notification systems, security card and visitor ID badging systems, surveillance cameras and two-way radios, security vestibules, and interior and bus-mounted cameras.

More than 400 schools across the commonwealth were awarded the funds, which VDOE says is based on a list of criteria considered among school systems that applied for the grant.

“The safety and security of Virginia’s students, educators, and school communities remain paramount priorities for this Administration,” said Virginia Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Marcus Anderson. "These targeted investments reflect a steadfast commitment to advancing prevention, preparedness, and protection across the Commonwealth."

In the 757, Hampton has the most schools awarded a share of a $214,132 grant. Virginia Beach also had several schools sharing a $114,000 grant, and Newport News has five schools sharing a $249,999 grant.'

Among the major cities in Hampton Roads, Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Suffolk are absent from the list of districts awarded grant money.

The full list of districts, schools, and their grant awards from our region is below:

Accomack County — Grant Award: $250,000

Schools: Arcadia High, Kegotank Elementary, Metompkin Elementary, Nandua Middle

Chesapeake City — Grant Award: $90,400

Schools: Butts Road Primary, Norfolk Highlands Primary

Franklin City — Grant Award: $195,200

Schools: Franklin High, S.P. Morton Elementary

Gloucester County — Grant Award: $190,360

Schools: Abingdon Elementary, Achilles Elementary, Bethel Elementary, Gloucester High, Page Middle, Peasley Middle, Petsworth Elementary

Hampton City — Grant Award: $214,132

Schools: A.W.E. Bassette Elementary, Aberdeen Elementary, Albert W. Patrick III Elementary, Alfred S. Forrest Elementary, Armstrong Elementary, Barron Elementary, Benjamin Syms Middle, Bethel High, C. Alton Lindsay Middle, Captain John Smith Elementary, Cesar Tarrant Middle, Christopher C. Kraft Elementary, Francis Asbury Elementary, Francis W. Jones Magnet Middle, Hampton High, Hunter B. Andrews, Jane H. Bryan Elementary, Kecoughtan High, Luther W. Machen Elementary, Mary S. Peake Elementary, Mary T. Christian Elementary, Mary W. Jackson Elementary, Moton Early Childhood Center, Paul Burbank Elementary, Phillips Elementary, Phoebus High, Samuel P. Langley Elementary, Thomas Eaton Middle, William Mason Cooper Elementary

Isle of Wight County — Grant Award: $91,200

Schools: Carrollton Elementary

Mathews County — Grant Award: $84,800

Schools: Mathews High, Thomas Hunter Middle

Newport News City — Grant Award: $249,999

Schools: B.T. Washington Middle, Crittenden Middle, Ella J. Fitzgerald Middle, Mary Passage Middle, Richneck Elementary

Northampton County — Grant Award: $136,493

Schools: Kiptopeke Elementary, Northampton High, Northampton Middle

Poquoson City — Grant Award: $98,368

Schools: Poquoson Primary

Southampton County — Grant Award: $147,346

Schools: Capron Elementary, Meherrin Elementary, Nottoway Elementary, Riverdale Elementary, Southampton Middle

Virginia Beach City — Grant Award: $114,000

Schools: Bayside High, Bayside Middle, Brookwood Elementary, Centerville Elementary, Fairfield Elementary, Great Neck Middle, Kempsville Elementary, Kempsville Middle, Lynnhaven Elementary, Pembroke Meadows Elementary

Williamsburg-James City County — Grant Award: $49,511

Schools: James River Elementary, Matoaka Elementary, Norge Elementary

York County — Grant Award: $250,000

Schools: York High