Dozens of Hampton Roads schools to get portion of $12M security grant

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Dozens of schools across the Hampton Roads region will receive a portion of a $12 million School Security Equipment Grants, according to the Virginia Department of Education.
School systems are receiving in many cases hundreds of thousands of dollars to either add or upgrade voice and video internal communications systems, mass notification systems, security card and visitor ID badging systems, surveillance cameras and two-way radios, security vestibules, and interior and bus-mounted cameras.
More than 400 schools across the commonwealth were awarded the funds, which VDOE says is based on a list of criteria considered among school systems that applied for the grant.
“The safety and security of Virginia’s students, educators, and school communities remain paramount priorities for this Administration,” said Virginia Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Marcus Anderson. "These targeted investments reflect a steadfast commitment to advancing prevention, preparedness, and protection across the Commonwealth."
In the 757, Hampton has the most schools awarded a share of a $214,132 grant. Virginia Beach also had several schools sharing a $114,000 grant, and Newport News has five schools sharing a $249,999 grant.'
Among the major cities in Hampton Roads, Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Suffolk are absent from the list of districts awarded grant money.
The full list of districts, schools, and their grant awards from our region is below:
Accomack County — Grant Award: $250,000
Schools: Arcadia High, Kegotank Elementary, Metompkin Elementary, Nandua Middle
Chesapeake City — Grant Award: $90,400
Schools: Butts Road Primary, Norfolk Highlands Primary
Franklin City — Grant Award: $195,200
Schools: Franklin High, S.P. Morton Elementary
Gloucester County — Grant Award: $190,360
Schools: Abingdon Elementary, Achilles Elementary, Bethel Elementary, Gloucester High, Page Middle, Peasley Middle, Petsworth Elementary
Hampton City — Grant Award: $214,132
Schools: A.W.E. Bassette Elementary, Aberdeen Elementary, Albert W. Patrick III Elementary, Alfred S. Forrest Elementary, Armstrong Elementary, Barron Elementary, Benjamin Syms Middle, Bethel High, C. Alton Lindsay Middle, Captain John Smith Elementary, Cesar Tarrant Middle, Christopher C. Kraft Elementary, Francis Asbury Elementary, Francis W. Jones Magnet Middle, Hampton High, Hunter B. Andrews, Jane H. Bryan Elementary, Kecoughtan High, Luther W. Machen Elementary, Mary S. Peake Elementary, Mary T. Christian Elementary, Mary W. Jackson Elementary, Moton Early Childhood Center, Paul Burbank Elementary, Phillips Elementary, Phoebus High, Samuel P. Langley Elementary, Thomas Eaton Middle, William Mason Cooper Elementary
Isle of Wight County — Grant Award: $91,200
Schools: Carrollton Elementary
Mathews County — Grant Award: $84,800
Schools: Mathews High, Thomas Hunter Middle
Newport News City — Grant Award: $249,999
Schools: B.T. Washington Middle, Crittenden Middle, Ella J. Fitzgerald Middle, Mary Passage Middle, Richneck Elementary
Northampton County — Grant Award: $136,493
Schools: Kiptopeke Elementary, Northampton High, Northampton Middle
Poquoson City — Grant Award: $98,368
Schools: Poquoson Primary
Southampton County — Grant Award: $147,346
Schools: Capron Elementary, Meherrin Elementary, Nottoway Elementary, Riverdale Elementary, Southampton Middle
Virginia Beach City — Grant Award: $114,000
Schools: Bayside High, Bayside Middle, Brookwood Elementary, Centerville Elementary, Fairfield Elementary, Great Neck Middle, Kempsville Elementary, Kempsville Middle, Lynnhaven Elementary, Pembroke Meadows Elementary
Williamsburg-James City County — Grant Award: $49,511
Schools: James River Elementary, Matoaka Elementary, Norge Elementary
York County — Grant Award: $250,000
Schools: York High