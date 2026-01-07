Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SUV crashes into York County urgent care building

YORK COUNTY, Va. — Medics in York County were called to a surprising scene at a Grafton-area urgent care Wednesday morning after an SUV collided with the building.

York County Fire and Life Safety responded to M.D. Express Urgent Care on George Washington Highway around 9 a.m. When they arrived, first responders found that a midsize SUV had smashed through the front entrance.

News 3 is told that the vehicle's driver, the only person in the car, was not hurt and staff at the urgent care evacuated the building before medics arrived.

Power was secured so other businesses in the building could carry on with operations.

Investigators are looking into what caused the crash and the York County Building Official and Fire Marshals are checking the building's structure.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

