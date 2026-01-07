Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Norfolk police looking for 'vandals' who stole copper tubing from elementary school

NORFOLK, Va. — Four individuals were caught on surveillance video stealing copper tubing from Mary Calcott Elementary School in December.

The surveillance footage is from Mary Calcott, but the suspects were also seen at Oceanair Elementary School.

In the video, four individuals drive up to the building on motorcycles. They begin to scale the side of the building using a ladder.

The video timecode shows Dec. 20, 2025 at around 11 p.m.

Norfolk Public School officials were able to replace multiple damaged HVAC units before students returned to school from winter break.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone who can help identify these suspects is asked to contact Norfolk police.

