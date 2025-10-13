People comb Buckroe Beach to see what washed up after weekend storm

HAMPTON, Va. — After a storm like Hampton Roads experienced over the weekend, you never know what you might find on our local beaches.

“We decided to come out and see what kind of treasures we can find," Celeste Love said as she and her husband walked along Buckroe Beach in Hampton Monday morning.

Love had collected a few shells.

“It’s amazing some of the stuff that the waters push back out onto the beach," said Love.

About 24 hours earlier, combing the beach would have been impossible. Videos circulating on social media show the beach completely covered with water.

Monday, there were just a few small pools of water left on the beach.

This comes almost three years to the day after News 3 was at the beach after it was flooded by a storm. That storm also damaged light poles and the fishing pier.

A city spokesperson tells News 3 the storm over the weekend didn’t appear to have caused any damage.

“It’s always nice to find something," said Thurman Clark.

Clark was metal detecting at the beach Monday.

“I’ve found a few coins, some quarters and dimes and nickels," Clark said. "I enjoy doing it. I do it mostly for the exercise."

The city spokesperson tells News 3 the city would assess the beach during the week with a drone, weather permitting. What the beach looks like after the storm would be compared to what it looked like during an assessment done at the beginning of the summer.