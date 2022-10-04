Hampton fixing lights, fishing pier at Buckroe Beach following severe flooding

HAMPTON, Va. - The City of Hampton is making repairs to Buckroe Beach following Monday's severe weather.

Mike Holtzclaw, Hampton's communications coordinator, says the boardwalk and pier are seeing several minor damages.

"There was some damage to the new lighting structures that we had with the renovation of the boardwalk," he explained. "The James T. Wilson fishing pier here at Buckroe is normally open 24/7 but will now close at 6 p.m. because they have some repair work to do."

Holtzclaw says the fishing pier's repair work includes light fixtures and minor debris.

While repairs continue, Hampton is closing the pier beginning at 6 p.m. starting Tuesday. The city does not yet know when it will return to normal hours of operation.