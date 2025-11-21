Hampton Planning Commission recommends revoking use permit for Karma Restaurant and Lounge

HAMPTON, Va. — Karma Restaurant and Lounge in Hampton got one step closer Thursday to losing its conditional use permit. The move came during the Hampton City Planning Commission meeting.

At the meeting, never-before-seen security camera video from Karma Restaurant and Lounge during a business compliance sweep conducted by law enforcement in July was shown.

Hampton Police claim a member of the business’s security team can be seen manipulating the clicker used to count the number of people in the business.

The incident was one of nearly 100 at the business since January 1, 2024, police cited in a presentation to the Hampton City Planning Commission Thursday as the commission considered what to do about Karma’s conditional use permit.

Among the incidents was a fatal shooting in the parking lot in April.

“Some of the stuff on this slideshow I was completely unaware of," Karma Restaurant and Lounge Owner Courtney Ray said.

After the presentation Ray spoke, saying he didn’t know about some of the allegations and saying they don’t reflect who he is.

“I’m not a person or individual that attracts a lot of negativity. I have a zero policy of fighting, assaulting or anything like that," Ray explained.

The owner of the shopping center, Fran Wornom, where the business is located spoke in his defense, saying she doesn’t believe all the calls police cite can be blamed on the business.

“He’s a good tenant. He’s a good man, and Dollar Tree, post office, and the market on the corner, they all love him," said Wornom.

Ray also answered numerous questions from commission members. When the time came to vote, commissioner Brian Deprofio made the motion to recommend taking away the permit.

Four commissioners voted in favor. Two voted against, saying they wanted to give the owner more time to try to address some of the issues raised.

Commissioner Martha Mugler was not there.

As of Thursday, the issue was headed to Hampton City Council for a final decision on the permit. If the council votes to take it away, the business will not be allowed to continue to be open until 2 a.m. every day.

In October, council voted to take away a permit for Chance’s Restaurant and Lounge, citing numerous public safety concerns.

Also at the commission meeting, commissioners discussed a request by Southern Comfort Restaurant and Lounge to have the option to be open until 2 a.m. every day.

The owner discussed his plans for security and answered questions from commissioners.

Commissioners voted to recommend the request be approved but with 14 conditions, including how many security personnel are required to be there.

Southern Comfort’s owner disagreed with the security requirement, saying he wants the option to decide how many personnel are necessary at a given time.

Commissioners agreed to continue to discuss the issue and come up with a compromise between now and December 10 when City Council could vote on the commission’s recommendation.