Hampton City Council revokes Chances' use permit, citing safety concerns

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton City Council voted unanimously to revoke the operating permit for Chances Restaurant and Lounge, effectively shutting it down.

Thursday's decision follows the Hampton Planning Commission’s recommendation of license revocation. Numerous safety incidents at the Hampton restaurant prompted local police to grow concerned about the Chances' impact on the surrounding community.

These ongoing safety issues prompted local leaders to examine whether the business aligns with residents’ vision for their downtown neighborhood.

"We've had multiple incidents occur at or near the location — including disturbances and fights involving patrons leaving the establishment," a police officer said during the prior Hampton Planning Commission meeting.

On Thursday, city council was told that Hampton police have spent more than 500 hours carrying out duties — including patrols — for the business. Police also cited public concerns about fights and firearm-related offenses.

Chances Restaurant and Lounge opened in 2024 a couple blocks away from the intersection of Settlers Landing Road and N. Armistead Avenue. Many saw the business as a promising addition to Hampton's downtown waterfront district. The establishment was intended to serve as a neighborhood gathering spot where residents could share meals and enjoy the area's defining waterfront views.

Michael Harris, chair of the Hampton Planning Commission, acknowledged the difficult balance between supporting local business and ensuring community safety.

"I think Chances is a great opportunity to bring a restaurant down into that district as well. One of the things we're trying to do is revitalize downtown Hampton and bringing patrons there. That'll help out the city, help out tax revenue, and liven up downtown. Unfortunately, now we're in a space where it's become a safety issue," Harris said.

The situation became more complicated when the property owner shared his own struggles with commissioners, describing months of attempting to work with a tenant who hasn't met community expectations.

"I've tried to work with them, but at this point it's just not working," the property owner told commissioners.

Harris said he made his vote with some reluctance but felt it was necessary given the evidence presented.