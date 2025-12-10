Unresponsive man at Van House Mobility prompts death investigation: HPD

HAMPTON, Va. — A death investigation is underway after a man was found unresponsive — later pronounced dead — at a mobility equipment supplier Wednesday morning, according to Hampton police.

Around 6:57 a.m., a dead body was reported to be at Van House Mobility, which is located in the 2000 Block of East Pembroke Avenue. Hampton police say employees found the unresponsive male. Once crews from Hampton Fire-Rescue arrived, the man was pronounced dead.

This death remains under investigation by the Hampton Police Division's Major Crimes Unit.

This is a developing story, check back with News 3 for updates.