Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  Closing/Delay
NewsIn Your CommunityHampton

Actions

Unresponsive man at Van House Mobility prompts death investigation: HPD

Top Stories: Wednesday, December 10
Hampton police car
Posted
and last updated

HAMPTON, Va. — A death investigation is underway after a man was found unresponsive — later pronounced dead — at a mobility equipment supplier Wednesday morning, according to Hampton police.

Around 6:57 a.m., a dead body was reported to be at Van House Mobility, which is located in the 2000 Block of East Pembroke Avenue. Hampton police say employees found the unresponsive male. Once crews from Hampton Fire-Rescue arrived, the man was pronounced dead.

This death remains under investigation by the Hampton Police Division's Major Crimes Unit.

This is a developing story, check back with News 3 for updates.

More stories from Hampton

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Holiday Helpers 2025

Positively Hampton Roads

Holiday Helpers Toy Drive