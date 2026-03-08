Stolen vehicle crashes in Hampton neighborhood after driver flees, police say

HAMPTON, Va. — A driver in a stolen vehicle lost control and crashed into a neighborhood sign in Hampton on Friday morning after apparently becoming spooked by a Hampton police vehicle, according to authorities.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. near Salters Creek Road and Hampshire Glen Parkway.

Police told News 3 the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Newport News and later entered Hampton. According to Hampton police, the driver was not being actively pursued at the time of the crash.

Instead, police said the driver saw what they described as a random Hampton Police Division vehicle and took off, then lost control and slammed into a neighborhood sign.

The crash also caused minor damage to property at a home on the corner of Hampshire Glen Parkway and Salters Creek Road, authorities said.

Hampton police are investigating the crash, while Newport News police are handling the stolen vehicle investigation.

No other details, including possible injuries or whether anyone was taken into custody, were immediately released.

