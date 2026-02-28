Weekend closure on LaSalle Avenue in Hampton could create headache for drivers

HAMPTON, Va. — Work continues on the I-64 express lanes, and that means a new impact for drivers.

“It becomes a headache," driver Clinton Moore said about the construction.

Moore is one of the many drivers feeling the impact from the interstate construction.

Watch: Overnight traffic shift planned for I-64 West on the Peninsula

“I can’t even go get my son. My son’s daycare closes at 6 p.m. I know I would be late every day, so me and my girl have just come to a resolution She has to go get him," Moore explained.

Electronic signs were on LaSalle Ave. Friday to tell drivers about the shutdown. As of Friday, the shutdown was scheduled to last from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday between Armistead Ave. and Michigan Dr.

VDOT didn’t have anyone available to answer questions Friday, but an e-mail explaining the closure said it is specifically for demolition and construction of the overpass above LaSalle Ave.

Watch: Major road projects across Hampton Roads to impact traffic in 2026

The e-mail goes on to say, in part, "As traffic demand continues to increase in the region, incorporating the Express Lanes dynamic tolling model, together with other interstate improvements, provides an additional approach to managing congestion in the long term and providing more travel choices and a reliable travel network for Hampton Roads motorists.”

The idea is not something everyone is happy about.

As News 3 has reported, many drivers have reached out to express frustration over the fluctuating toll rate on the express lanes in Chesapeake.

Watch: Many Hampton Roads drivers aren't happy about flex rate tolls on I-64's HOV express lanes

"[Eight dollars and ninety cents] to go one way on the interchangeable express lanes is ridiculous," driver Lisa Bracey told News 3 in 2024.

The express lanes impacting LaSalle Ave. are part of what VDOT is calling the Newport News segment and will eventually connect with the lanes in Chesapeake.

Watch: VDOT responds to reports of $18 express lane toll on I-64 in Norfolk

“The goal of the express lanes is designed to help move more people thorough the corridor, and that helps to incentivize the HOV travel," VDOT Senior Communications Specialist Nina Ullrich told News 3 in 2024 when asked about the tolls.

As of Friday, the Newport News segment was expected to be complete in spring 2027.