Major road projects across Hampton Roads to impact traffic in 2026

NORFOLK, Va. — As the region welcomes 2026, several major road construction projects across Hampton Roads are expected to continue impacting traffic throughout the year.

From bridge replacements to large-scale highway expansions, drivers may experience delays, but there are signs of progress ahead.

In Chesapeake, the ongoing Deep Creek Bridge Replacement Project continues to cause congestion on surrounding roads, including Old Mill Road. The project is not expected to be completed until 2027. However, earlier this year, crews indicated they plan to shift more traffic onto the bridge in the near future, which could help ease some of the traffic drivers have been facing.

Also affecting commuters near the Virginia Beach–Chesapeake border is construction on Elbow Road, a heavily traveled connector between the two cities. Portions of the roadway have been closed for several months as crews replace the old bridge.

“The old bridge has been demolished, and the contractors are working toward reconstructing that bridge,” said Chesapeake's Executive Director of Public Works, Earl Sorey. “It’s roughly a ten-month roadway closure, so sometime in summer of 2026 the road should reopen to traffic.”

In Suffolk, progress is being made on the SPSA Interchange Project, which is expected to be completed later this year. Crews are currently building a flyover ramp for eastbound traffic on U.S. 58. Once finished, the ramp will allow vehicles to safely access the SPSA landfill and merge more efficiently with westbound traffic. The project has caused lane closures in both directions, leading to congestion, but officials hope traffic conditions will improve once construction wraps up.

Drivers in the Historic Triangle may soon see relief as the Colonial Parkway Rehabilitation Project nears completion. The project, which spans roughly ten miles, is expected to finish by June.

“We are rehabbing about ten miles of parkway, addressing 11 bridges,” said Matt Henderson, the Colonial National Park Facility Manager. “That includes full deck replacements, the Williamsburg tunnel, road shoulders, and signage.”

The $120 million project has closed one of the main routes through the Historic Triangle for several years. As work is completed, portions of the parkway will reopen when deemed safe. The improvements are expected to benefit not only drivers but cyclists as well.

“Making sure that the pavement itself is stable, the sub-base is stable, and eliminating hazards and potholes,” Henderson said.

In Hampton itself, the Wythe Creek Rd. Widening project unfortunately won't finish up until 2028. But throughout 2026 you will see some changes starting as early as January. On January 5, Carys Chapel Road. closed down as part of the project.

According to VDOT's website, "The closure will facilitate construction of the new bridge and intersection improvements as part of the Wythe Creek Road Widening Project. Once implemented, the closure is estimated to remain in place through fall 2026."

Finally, the largest project of them all, the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT) Expansion, continues to move forward. While the project is officially scheduled for completion in early 2027, crews are eligible for a $90 million incentive if they finish by September 2026.

Given the size and complexity of the project, officials caution that timelines can change. Still, the substantial incentive could motivate crews to accelerate progress, potentially bringing earlier relief to one of the region’s most congested corridors.