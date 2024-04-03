Many Hampton Roads drivers say HOV express lane tolls on I-64 are too steep

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Many drivers have reached out to News 3 to voice concerns about the new HOV express lanes between Chesapeake and Norfolk on I-64.

People tell us they're not happy about how much they're paying to beat the backups. Some drivers say they've paid as much as $11, calling the spike in tolls a highway robbery.

"I honestly thought it may have been a typo," was Lisa Bracey's reaction when she saw the cost of the toll.

Bracey has had no problem dishing out money to take express lanes for her commute to work, until now.

"$8.90 to go one way on the interchangeable express lanes is ridiculous and especially because it's not even fluctuating to some normal degree," said Bracey. "It's going from $0.50, $5, $0.90, $8."

Some people who reached out to us question if it's worth the cost, especially those driving along the Bowers Hill interchange to the I-264 interchange on I-64 between Chesapeake and Norfolk. That's part of the road highlighted in purple below.

News 3's Kelsey Jones spoke with VDOT leaders to learn more about the tolls. They told us the tolls were implemented to encourage use of HOV lanes.

"The goal of the express lanes is designed to move more people through the door, and that helps to incentivize the HOV travel," said Nina Ullrich, a Senior Communications Specialist with VDOT.

When Kelsey asked why there's a flex rate and not a flat rate, Ullrich explained, "That toll is going to be based on traffic flow and congestion at the time."

VDOT told Kelsey there's not a tolling cap in place.

The toll revenue stays in Hampton Roads, according to VDOT. They said it will go towards building and maintaining roads in the region.

While some drivers are frustrated that the price may change day to day, others tell us the benefits outweigh the fluctuating costs.

"It's been a whole lot better since they put in the extra lane," said Wayne Kennedy.

If you're in the car alone, you can use your E-ZPass to pay the tolls. If you're traveling with another person and switch your E-ZPass Flex transponder to HOV-On, it's free.