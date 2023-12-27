Elizabeth River Tunnels toll rates are increasing in the new year. Here's how you can save

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — When the new year starts, new Elizabeth River Tunnels toll rates will go into effect.

Drivers with an E-ZPass will pay 29 cents more during peak hours and those paying by plate will pay 62 cents more.

Top Stories: Wednesday, Dec. 27

Here's a breakdown of the new tolls:

Elizabeth River Crossings

According to Elizabeth River Crossings, or ERC, the increase in toll rates will help pay for maintaining the Downtown and Midtown Tunnels, the MLK Expressway and about 51 lane miles of roadway.

ERC said money collected from tolls will also help pay off the $2.1 billion debt from structural improvements completed in 2017, which includes work on the Midtown Tunnel westbound.

WATCH: VDOT, Elizabeth River Crossings giving more drivers a break on tolls

VDOT, Elizabeth River Crossings giving more drivers a break on tolls

There are resources available to save on tolls, including the Toll Relief Program.

More drivers are eligible for relief following a change in the program: The individual income to receive toll relief was previously $50,000, but it was changed to $65,000 in October.

News VDOT, Elizabeth River Crossings giving more drivers a break on tolls Anthony Sabella

Click here for more information about toll relief.