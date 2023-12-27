Watch Now
News

Actions

Elizabeth River Tunnels toll rates are increasing in the new year. Here's how you can save

264 Downtown Tunnel Entrance
DriveERT- Elizabeth River Tunnels
I-264 Downtown Tunnel
264 Downtown Tunnel Entrance
Posted at 8:48 AM, Dec 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-27 09:03:37-05

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — When the new year starts, new Elizabeth River Tunnels toll rates will go into effect.

Drivers with an E-ZPass will pay 29 cents more during peak hours and those paying by plate will pay 62 cents more.

Top Stories: Wednesday, Dec. 27

Here's a breakdown of the new tolls:

ERC 2024 Toll Rates_web_0.png

According to Elizabeth River Crossings, or ERC, the increase in toll rates will help pay for maintaining the Downtown and Midtown Tunnels, the MLK Expressway and about 51 lane miles of roadway.

ERC said money collected from tolls will also help pay off the $2.1 billion debt from structural improvements completed in 2017, which includes work on the Midtown Tunnel westbound.

WATCH: VDOT, Elizabeth River Crossings giving more drivers a break on tolls

VDOT, Elizabeth River Crossings giving more drivers a break on tolls

There are resources available to save on tolls, including the Toll Relief Program.

More drivers are eligible for relief following a change in the program: The individual income to receive toll relief was previously $50,000, but it was changed to $65,000 in October.

264 Downtown Tunnel Entrance

News

VDOT, Elizabeth River Crossings giving more drivers a break on tolls

Anthony Sabella
12:05 PM, Oct 19, 2023

Click here for more information about toll relief.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2023 Holiday Helpers

Investigations

News 3 Investigates