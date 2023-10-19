VDOT, Elizabeth River Crossings giving more drivers a break on tolls

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — More people who drive through the Downtown and Midtown tunnels on a regular basis will be able to save on tolls following a recent VDOT decision.

At the Hampton Roads Transportation Planning Organization meeting on Thursday, Oct. 19, VDOT announced changes to the Toll Relief Program. Starting on Oct. 30, individual drivers making $65,000 or less per year can apply to get 50% off tolls for 2-axle vehicles up to 14 trips per week.

Previously, the individual income was capped at $50,000 to be eligible for the program, and the tolls could be reduced for a maximum of 10 trips.

VDOT says since the program renews every year, people need to reapply on an annual basis. Although the new parameters don’t go into effect until the end of the month, VDOT says people who meet the previous thresholds can apply now.

The program is funded by Elizabeth River Crossings, which is providing $3.3 million to accommodate the changes this next year.

"(We knew) we would have the ability to support more people and to benefit more the people here in Hampton Roads and that's why we decided to move the threshold up," Ana Bonnet, CEO of Elizabeth River Crossings, told News 3 after the announcement.

For sign-up information, click here.