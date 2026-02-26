Reward increased to capture 2025 Karma Lounge deadly shooting suspect: USMS

HAMPTON, Va. — The reward to capture a suspect connected to a deadly 2025 shooting at the Karma Restaurant & Lounge has been increased, according to the United States Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force.

The U.S. Marshals Service says they increased the reward for information to capture Curtis Frazier from $3,000 to $5,000. Frazier is wanted for homicide and will face other related charges.

Specifically, this is in reference to a shooting that took place on April 11, 2025.

Around 1:30 a.m., officers arrived to the the Karma Restaurant & Lounge on Lincoln Street. Hampton police say they found a 25-year-old DeAngelo Osborne suffering from a gunshot wound — he was immediately rushed to the hospital. Osborne did not survive, according to Hampton police.

Earlier this month, the City of Hampton revoked Karma Restaurant & Lounge's Use Permit 2, effectively terminating the establishment's ability to operate with alcohol. This action followed another deadly shooting at the nightclub on Feb. 14.