Portsmouth native Wanda Sykes performing at Hampton University this weekend

HAMPTON, Va. — Portsmouth native and comedy icon Wanda Sykes is returning to Hampton Roads this weekend for a special performance.

The Hampton University alum will perform at Odgen Hall on her alma mater's campus Friday night as part of her "Please & Thank You" tour.

But this isn't just any comedy show — Sykes is filming her seventh hour special and third Netflix special on the campus where she graduated nearly 40 years ago.

Attendees can expect her signature style of comedy covering current events, parenting and relationships. Performing at her old school feels like a full circle moment, Sykes said.

“And even when I was at Hampton, you know, I was a marketing major, but I really didn't know what it was that I wanted to be or do, you know, once I left there, but I knew that everything that I learned at Hampton, the experiences, the relationships, that would last," Sykes told News 3.

No phones will be allowed at the show to protect the material before it airs on Netflix this spring. The show is open to the public and tickets are still available for Friday and Saturday's performances at 8 p.m. Click here for more ticket information.