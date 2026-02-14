Man killed in shooting outside Karma Lounge nightclub in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — A man was shot and killed early Saturday morning outside Hampton night club Karma Restaurant & Lounge, according to the Hampton Police Division.

Authorities says officers were patrolling the area of Lincoln Street around 4:55 a.m. when they heard multiple gunshots. While officers were responding, Hampton Public Safety Communications received several calls reporting a shooting at Karma, located in the first block of Lincoln Street.

We're told officers found an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived at the scene. Officers rendered Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue personnel arrived, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene .

According to preliminary investigation by the Hampton Police Division, a verbal altercation began inside Karma Lounge and later escalated into a physical confrontation in the parking lot behind the business. During the physical fight, a suspect produced a firearm and shot the victim.

Police believe this was an isolated incident. The Hampton Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating the homicide.