Demolition of Red Roof Inn making way for future redevelopment in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Out with the old, in with the to-be-determined.

The old Red Roof Inn in Hampton near the intersection of Coliseum Dr. and Mercury Blvd. is being demolished.

A Facebook post by the city of Hampton says demolition “opens nearly 10 acres for new opportunities.” It goes on to say redevelopment will follow the city’s master plan for the Coliseum Central area.

That area includes Peninsula Town Center. News 3 talked with multiple businesses there. They would like to see housing and more businesses in the area.

“I like both, but mostly, I would go with housing," said Sayed Maqsodi.

“More businesses would be better for us as a business," Mohammad Mohammdi said.

Watch: Olde Hampton to see restoration with redevelopment project nearing completion

Hampton takes steps to revive Olde Hampton with the Grant Street Redevelopment project almost complete

According to the master plan, the plan will transform Coliseum Central into a “vibrant mixed-use activity center.”

The city’s Facebook post says the goal is to attract high-quality projects that create jobs, add amenities, and drive long-term economic growth.

More businesses and housing could mean more traffic, but businesses tell me that’s not a concern.

Watch: Hampton launches survey to help improve traffic safety in the city

Hampton launches survey to help improve traffic safety in the city

“If I go somewhere and do shopping, I will go to those places [that always have traffic] there. I feel safe," Maqsodi said.

“They have a couple parking lots. There shouldn’t be any traffic issue," said Mohammdi.

News 3 reached out to the city for an interview but was told the economic development director declined to talk because he didn’t feel there was anything substantive to say at the time.