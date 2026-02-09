HRT bus driver seriously injured after crashing into tree in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — A Hampton Roads Transit driver was seriously injured after a crash involving a transit bus and a passenger car Tuesday afternoon in Hampton.

Emergency crews responded around 3:45 p.m. to the intersection of Settlers Landing Road and South Back River Road after multiple calls reporting a collision. Callers said the bus left the roadway and struck a tree.

According to a Hampton Roads Transit spokesperson, the bus was operating Route 103 at the time of the crash, and there were no passengers on board.

When crews arrived, they found the driver trapped inside with severe injuries. Rescue crews worked for an extended period to safely free the driver, who was pinned between the seat and the side of the bus.

Because of the severity of the injuries, additional emergency crews were called in to provide blood transfusions at the scene while rescuers worked to free the victim.

After being removed from the bus, the injured driver was taken to a nearby landing zone and then flown by medical helicopter to a regional trauma center. An HRT spokesperson later said the driver was transported to Riverside Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.