Person dies in Hampton house fire late Thursday

HAMPTON, Va. — A person was found dead in a home early Friday morning after Hampton fire crews fought a fire at the residence, according to the fire department.

Just after 11 p.m. Thursday, crews arrived at the rural home in the 50 block of Tidewater Drive to find the structure and several vehicles ablaze. Lack of access to water supply posed a challenge for crews who were eventually able to put it out around 12:40 a.m.

The person found dead in the home was not identified, but authorities said several dogs were found in living quarters outside the main house unharmed.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.