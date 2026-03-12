Hampton City Council partially denies restaurant request, tables vote on controversial camping ban

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton City Council is taking action on two high-profile issues. At Wednesday night's City Council meeting, council voted to partially deny a restaurant's request and to continue discussing a controversial camping ban.

Southern Comfort Restaurant and Lounge will not be allowed to be open until 2 a.m. seven days a week. Instead, as of Wednesday the restaurant will continue to be open until midnight Sunday through Thursday and until 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday and on certain holidays.

The owner made a presentation at Wednesday's council meeting, arguing for the change, but council members unanimously denied the request. Council members did, however, approve his request to change the number of security staff he has to have.

“We want to give some time with his current use permit to see how that works and to, perhaps, somewhere down the road we take a second look at his hours," said Hampton Mayor Jimmy Gray.

The owner declined to talk after the decision.

The requests are something that have been under consideration for months and came after two other restaurants in the city that have been allowed to be open until 2 a.m. every day drew heavy scrutiny from the city for shootings near those businesses in 2025.

Council also unanimously decided to continue discussing an ordinance banning camping on public property, which many have criticized as an attempt to criminalize homelessness.

The city worked for the better part of a year to draft a new ordinance, which was presented Wednesday night, because of complaints after the initial ordinance was presented in 2025.

“We want to spend a little bit more time just fully understanding how this is going to play out," Gray explained.

As of Wednesday, council was scheduled to revisit the issue at the April 8 council meeting.