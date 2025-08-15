Updated version of controversial proposed public camping and storage ban ordinance in Hampton delayed

HAMPTON, Va. — The city of Hampton is making progress on developing a new version of what has become a controversial proposed ordinance some feel is meant to criminalize homelessness.

“We’re all human beings and we all deserve respect," said James Statemen, who is experiencing homelessness.

Statemen is one of the many people who visit the HELP Inc. Day Center in Hampton. HELP Inc. provides resources for people experiencing homelessness.

Not surprisingly, he doesn’t agree with the city trying to crack down on camping and storage on public property, which the city says was motivated by complaints from residents and businesses about things like drug use and people going to the bathroom in public.

"Some of us cannot help being homeless," Statemen said.

Others at the Day Center also disagree with what the city is trying to do.

“I think the people that camp out on the streets, people are seeing much more how bad homelessness really is," said Justin Johnson.

"They need top build more housing for homeless people so they don't have to sleep outside," Marion Nurse said.

Earlier this year, City Council was considering banning camping and storage and allowing a $2,500 fine to be issued to violators.

There was a lot of public opposition, so Council voted to form a group to come up with a better version of the ban.

“They haven’t Mr. Mayor and council members, been able to meet and do the work that you asked," Hampton City Manager Mary Bunting said during City Council's work session Wednesday.

That group was supposed to have the new version ready for Council Wednesday, but Bunting told Council the group had only recently been formed.

“We wanted to make sure that we got people to represent the neighborhoods and businesses that had initially complained," Bunting explained.

A presentation given to Council Wednesday outlined what the group will do. Activities include answering questions meant to help members understand the issue and brainstorming ideas for addressing concerns.

“When we first heard about the $2,500 fine, that was just egregious," said Hampton NAACP President Gaylene Kanoyton.

The Hampton Branch of the NAACP has been vocal about opposing the original proposed ban. Kanoyton is glad a group has been created to address the issue and believes this is especially important now.

“In the climate that we’re in now, you’re going to see more homelessness," Kanoyton said. "As a community, we need to ban together and come up with a solution on how we can help."

As of Wednesday, the goal was for the group formed would try to have something to present to Council in 60 to 90 days.