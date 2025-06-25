Study lists lack of affordable housing, substance abuse as causes of Peninsula homelessness

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Results from a study were recently shared that outlines what researchers found causes homelessness on the Peninsula.

Findings from the Virginia Peninsula Regional Homelessness Study show one of the top causes of homelessness in the region is the lack of affordable housing. The study also lists substance abuse and unemployment as contributing factors.

Newport News city leaders say they're seeing more women and children on the streets.

"When we did our housing study this past year, one of the things we realized is that we have the most affordable within the region, but it's maybe unaffordable for our residents. So that means the surrounding cities and counties, they need to create some more affordable housing opportunities. And that's one of the things the homelessness study did point out is more affordable housing and [looking] at zoning," said Newport News Councilman Cleon Long.

Some of those surrounding cities Long mentioned will be Hampton, York County, Williamsburg, Poquoson, James City County, and Williamsburg.

The next step is for Newport News city managers to discuss strategies and report back in the next 90 days.