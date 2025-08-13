Jefferson Lab seeks voluntary resignations, downsizing workforce by 7%, WHRO reports

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility, a laboratory contracted with the Department of Energy, has adopted a restructuring plan that requires a reduction in its current workforce, according to a WHRO report.

Specifically, WHRO reports that the laboratory is seeking a 7% reduction, which is rougly 65 workers. Workers who voluntarily resign will be offered up to $50,000 in severance pay, depending on the employees' performance and time spent at the lab.

The deadline to apply for voluntary separation is Aug. 26 — applicants have eight days to reconsider this decision. WHRO reports that the employee's skill set and the impact of their departure will be taken into consideration.

A plan for employee layoffs will be implemented by January if this goal isn't met, WHRO reports.

Cuts across the employment-sector of the federal government did not spur this workforce reduction effort, according to the Jefferson Lab's Director Jens Dilling.

“This will not be a threat to what we’re already doing, but will enhance our capabilities to do more,” Dilling told WHRO.

Final decisions on the voluntary resignations will be made on Sept. 24, those who are approved will leave the lab by Oct. 15, WHRO reports.

Dilling told WHRO that the Jefferson Lab will further utilize artificial intelligence to bolster their research moving forward.