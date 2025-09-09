Navy contractor injured after falling from scaffolding at Newport News Shipbuilding

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A U.S. Navy contractor was injured after falling from scaffolding at Newport News Shipbuilding Tuesday morning, according to Courtney Callaghan, a public affairs officer with the Naval Air Force Atlantic.

The contractor was assisting in the work on the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, when he fell, Callaghan said.

He was sent to a local hospital for to be evaluated and treated.

