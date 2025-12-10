Music festival green-lit in Newport News, but most details not released

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News City Council has approved $3 million in year-end surplus funds for a music festival planned for Memorial Day weekend 2026, though specific details about the event remain limited.

The festival will be held at multiple sites in downtown Newport News, according to city council documents.

The Port Warwick Foundation, which manages arts and entertainment events in the city including the summer concert series, will receive the funding and work with a promoter to organize the festival.

While no performers have been announced, council documents require the lineup to be revealed by March 6, 2026, with ticket sales beginning by March 20.

Councilman John Eley said the decision reflects community input gathered at town hall meetings.

"We've been listening to our citizens at the town hall meetings. A lot of our citizens spoke up. We want to see more festivals in Newport News - we want to see a music festival. So all our guidance comes from our citizens," Eley said.

Earlier this year, Mayor Phillip Jones told News 3 he could envision the potential for a multi-day festival featuring major acts.

The city council approved the funding allocation during their meeting, moving the festival plans forward despite the lack of specific details about performers or venues.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.