Newport News police 'moving closer to solving murder' of 15-year-old boy who was shot, killed

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A teen boy died Tuesday following a shooting Sunday night, according to Newport News police.

Officers were called around 8:30 p.m. to the 700 block of Lance Drive for a report of shots fired. This is near Jefferson Avenue and J. Clyde Morris Blvd.

When they arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics took him to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police shared on Tuesday that the boy died from his injuries. His death is being investigated as a murder, according to Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew.

“This is a heartbreaking loss for our community. Any time a young life is cut short by violence, it shakes us to our core,” Chief Drew said. “We grieve with this family, and we are moving closer to solving this murder.”

Police have not released any information about a suspect or what may have led up to the shooting. The investigation remains active.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online at P3tips.com. Tips can remain anonymous.