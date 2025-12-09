Record demand for food assistance hits Newport News non-profit during holidays

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Harris Cairns has been going through tough times. He lost his job and has been living out of his car since last year.

"It's been tough for me," Cairns said.

He's now utilizing Thrive Peninsula's free food grocery store in Newport News.

"What they're doing is an outlook in the community. I feel like it's blessing a lot of people especially this time of the year," he said.

This time of year can always be tougher for families financially. But Angela York, the executive director of THRIVE Peninsula, says they're seeing record-breaking demand.

The organization helps families going through tough times. They've been very busy since the government shutdown in October.

"Since the shutdown we've seen a tremendous spike in the number of requests for help," York said.

But York and other members of the community are trying to help.

On Saturday, Newport News City Council member John Eley is bringing the community together for a meal and get-together at Heritage High School from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. They'll be giving out coats to those in need and collecting canned goods to give to THRIVE.

"It's so important to do this because myself and other council members, we hear from so many citizens that are in need this season from food to coats to just the bare necessities," Eley said.

At Thrive, York is expecting they'll be working hard.

"It will be the busiest we've ever seen during this holiday," York said.

Those receiving the help are grateful.

"It's amazing, this place is absolutely amazing," Cairns said. "For me, it's lifesaving."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.