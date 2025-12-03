Judge approves sale of former Seaview Lofts building; Tenants could get compensated

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Former tenants of a troubled Newport News apartment building are one step closer to potentially getting compensation for their losses.

A judge approved the sale of Oceanside Tower on Wednesday for just over $9 million. The high-rise apartment building was formerly known as Seaview Lofts before being re-branded.

Residents were forced out twice due to what the city called unsafe living conditions. Attorney Tom Domonoske represents 97 former tenants who filed a lawsuit against the landlord. He says this sale is a tremendous step forward for getting justice for his clients.

On July 1, 2022, families were forced to move out when the city condemned the building, leaving them scrambling to find new housing with little notice. A year later, after the owner re-branded the property as Oceanside Tower, tenants were forced to evacuate again following a fire.

Many residents had to leave their belongings behind during both evacuations. Attorneys say there could potentially be up to $5 million available for former tenants who were impacted by the double condemnation.

Domonoske explains a trust will be created to collect the estimated $5 million from the building owners. He says this approach will be much easier than going to court to prove individual damages.

One former tenant who now lives in Hampton says she's ready for this legal fight to be over. Domonoske acknowledges no one feels good about how long this process has taken, but calls it a good step forward.

Inspectors report that 6% of units still contain personal property. However, only 15% of what remains is salvageable due to the condemnation and a flea infestation.

Attorneys are expected back in court on Dec. 16 for a settlement fund hearing.