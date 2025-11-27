Man dies after shooting near Washington Avenue: NNPD

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man died after being hospitalized from a shooting that took place late near Washington Avenue Wednesday night, Newport News police said Thursday.

Around 11:48 p.m., a shooting was reported to have taken place around the 3300 Block of Washington Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Newport News police — he died after being transported to the hospital.

This incident remains under investigation, according to Newport News police.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Crime Line by calling 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.