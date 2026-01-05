Newport News leaders announce 'historic reduction' in gun violence

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The new year is starting with some positive news about public safety in Newport News. City leaders held a news conference Monday to announce what the city calls a historic reduction in gun violence in the city.

With 18 homicides in 2025, gun violence continued to decline in Newport News. That’s the fewest homicides in over a decade.

There were 23 homicides in 2024 and 47 in 2023. Gun violence overall, which includes both fatal and non-fatal shootings, is down nearly 48 percent since 2023.

According to the city, data-driven policing, targeted crime reduction strategies, and improved relationships between law enforcement and residents are the main reasons for the success.

“I would say that citizens of Newport News expect and deserve to feel safe and these numbers reflect that. So we will continue to drive it down," Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones said.

“Those numbers represent people, right? Communities and neighborhoods. I will never forget that. Those that are still suffering, cases that have been closed and brought some closure but some that are still open. The reason we strive so hard and push so hard is for the citizens of this city," said Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew.

Drew said strategies for reducing gun violence in 2026 would be set in February.