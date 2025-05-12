Newport News' violence prevention manager shares insights about new role

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The city of Newport News is fostering a culture of peace as the first community violence prevention manager settles into her role.

Synethia White was appointed to the role on Nov. 14 to enhance community safety. White graduated from Old Dominion University with a bachelor's degree in sociology and a minor in human services and has 20 years of experience in public service.

"Building relationships with those who are impacted by violence, or those who are living in communities that are impacted by violence, that is when we have to take perception as reality," said White, Newport News' Community Violence Prevention Manager.

White says being the city's first community violence prevention manager isn't just about crime reduction; it's about connecting with the community. She was hired to oversee community safety efforts in the city, work with local organizations, and engage with community members to create sustainable solutions.

White says intervention efforts can take longer to show results, but in the meantime, she's working to establish programs to empower youth, support families, and provide resources for victims of violence to reimagine public safety.

"It's about respecting law enforcement and first responders, but knowing there's only so much they can do," White added.

In March 2024, Mayor Phillip Jones announced his efforts to reduce gun violence and homicides in Newport News by 15% over the next 18 months. The city was already making strides before White was hired. She said it’s unlikely all crime will be completely eliminated, but she hopes to see a downward trend.

City leaders also hope to connect more young people with jobs and focus on mental health services.