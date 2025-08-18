Do you have your back-to-school checklist? Here are tips parents can use for a new school year

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Returning to school can come with mixed emotions for both parents and students. As kids headed back to class, health leaders offer a back-to-school checklist for an easy transition.

For Sajada Lewis, a mom of nine, with six kids in Newport News Public Schools, she says she needs all the help she can get, because she knows all too well the stressors that come with a new school year. To prepare for the first day, she's getting her kids in a routine now.

"I already started telling them three weeks ago that we're going to start weaning off those devices so they can be ready. They can get their mind in the game," said Lewis.

Health leaders at Riverside Hospital say too much screen time can be really distracting, especially during the school year.

"Cutting back on screen time could help. We usually recommend stopping the screens 30 minutes to an hour before bed," said Ashlea Robertson, a family nurse practitioner at Riverside.

Robertson adds that a smooth transition from summer to a new school year starts at bedtime.

"Those younger kids, elementary into middle school, we're really looking to aim between 10-12 hours of sleep, so we have to adjust that bedtime according to when their wake-up time is. When we get into upper middle school, into the high school years, it goes down to 8-10 hours of sleep," Robertson added.

In your list, it's important to get caught up on shots. Riverside leaders remind parents of the immunizations required for school children in Virginia. The list includes:



TDAP, which protects against Tetanus, Diphtheria and Whooping Cough

Hepatitis

Measles, Mumps and Rubella

Polio

Chickenpox

Meningitis

Human Papillomavirus



"Those are really helpful because we're able to identify any developmental issues, along with issues that they may have with vision and hearing that could hold them back," Robertson expressed.

When it comes down to helping your children balance excitement and anxiety, here are some steps to help students navigate back-to-school anxiety: