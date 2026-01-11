Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1 person dead, others displaced after a multi-unit fire on 51st Street

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — One person is dead and another was hospitalized after a fire at multiple duplex homes early Sunday, according to Newport News Fire officials.

We're told fire crews recieved a call at 1:47 a.m. for a fire on the 300 block of 51st Street. When firefighters arrived, they found a home fully engulfed in flames.

Fire officials say the fire spread to a neighboring house, damaging three duplex homes.

We're told one person did not make it out of the fire and died. Another person was transported to the hospital but is in stable condition.

Fire officials say six units were damaged in the fire. Affected families are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

