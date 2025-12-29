Newport News funds $2M Southeast continued redevelopment effort

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News has approved $2 million in funding to continue redevelopment efforts in the Southeast community, setting the stage for potential new projects including development of a nearly 28-acre waterfront site.

The Newport News City Council unanimously approved the funding at their final meeting of the year on Dec. 9.

The money will support future development opportunities at the Chase site, an undeveloped waterfront plot of land off Marshall Avenue, and help with planning for possible development at the former Harbor Homes and Dickerson Courts sites.

"I would say this is just a positive story for all that we're doing in this community," said Mayor Phillip Jones. "We're going to just make sure that we continue to take care of the southeast."

The funding comes as the Southeast community has seen significant transformation in recent years. Yugonda Sample-Jones, CEO of Empower All, a community consulting firm, has witnessed the changes from her office on 26th Street.

"Just in the past 10 years I've seen so much change in my community just in terms of the opportunities that are coming to my community," Sample-Jones said.

Sample-Jones, who is also part of the East End Civic Association, said she loves her community and the history it holds.

"I see businesses coming back," Sample-Jones said.

The city has worked to make improvements in the area through the Choice Neighborhoods Implementation Grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, which has led to newer housing options and further development.

"I love what's happening and the momentum," Sample-Jones said.

While it's too soon to know what specific developments may come to these sites, community members like Sample-Jones say they'll be watching closely.

"It's more than just someone coming in and developing a property. How are they going to make our community better?" Sample-Jones said.

The city hopes the funding will attract more investment to continue benefiting the Southeast community.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.